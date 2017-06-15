Michigan man freed after 41 years after evidence questioned

DETROIT — A Michigan man who spent four decades in prison for the 1975 killing of a woman in Detroit has been released because prosecutors are no longer confident in the hair evidence used to convict him.

Ledura Watkins was released Thursday after a court hearing. Western Michigan University-Cooley Law School asked in January for his conviction to be set aside, and the Wayne County prosecutor's office agreed.

The law school's Innocence Project says police used a single hair to tie Watkins to the killing. The prosecutor's office says conclusions made in the 1970s don't match current scientific standards.