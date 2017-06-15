New York factories rebound in June, best showing since 2014

WASHINGTON — Manufacturing in New York state rebounded this month to the highest level since 2014, another sign of strength for America's factories.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says its Empire State manufacturing index climbed to 19.8 after falling to minus-1 in May. Readings above zero show that factories are expanding.

The new orders index rose to 18.1 after registering minus-4.4 in May. But hiring slowed: The employment index came in at 7.7, positive but down from 11.9 in May.