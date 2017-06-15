No 1. courthouse problem: People urinating in the elevator

JONESBORO, Ark. — Officials in an Arkansas county have a plea for courthouse visitors: Please stop urinating in our elevator.

Craighead County officials hope new security cameras will deter the steady stream of culprits who have been relieving themselves in the courthouse elevator in Jonesboro, a college town about 115 miles (185 kilometres ) northeast of Little Rock.

Maintenance workers say the problem has persisted for years — even though the restrooms are only about 25 feet (8 metres ) from the elevator.