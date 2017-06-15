Palestinian government bans news sites critical of president
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — The Palestinian government in the West Bank has blocked 11 news
An official at the attorney general's office of the Palestinian Authority says the sites were blocked because they are in "violation of the rules of publications," which forbid alleged fake news and defamation. The official spoke anonymously Thursday because he was not authorized to brief the media.
The editor of Jordan-based Amad news
The internationally backed Palestinian Authority has tightened its grip in the West Bank since losing control of the Gaza Strip to the Islamic militant group Hamas a decade ago.