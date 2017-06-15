Pence hires outside legal counsel
WASHINGTON —
Pence's office confirmed Thursday that he retained Richard Cullen, chairman of McGuireWoods LLP, to assist him in responding to inquiries by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Cullen previously served as Virginia attorney general and U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. He also served as special counsel to Virginia Sen. Paul Trible during the Iran-Contra investigation and was a member of former President George W. Bush's legal team during the 2000 Florida recount, according to his official biography.
The news of Cullen's hiring was first reported by the Washington Post.
Pence's decision comes several weeks after the president hired his longtime personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, to handle Russia-related inquiries.
Mueller and congressional committees are investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible connections with Trump's campaign.
The president denies doing anything wrong and has called the investigations a "witch hunt." He lashed out on Twitter Thursday, writing, "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people!"
Pence chaired the president's transition after the election — a period during which Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn had repeated contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The Associated Press and other news organizations have also reported that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in December proposed a back channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin.
Scrutiny of the president's actions has intensified since he fired FBI director James Comey last month. Cullen and Comey used to work together at McGuireWoods.
