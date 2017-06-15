Reporter handcuffed for taking photos in courthouse hallway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York state court system officials say they're looking into why officers handcuffed a newspaper reporter who took photos of a man being arrested inside a courthouse.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse (http://bit.ly/2stqvnu ) says its reporter, Douglass Dowty, took cellphone photos Wednesday of a man being subdued by Onondaga County Courthouse officers after a fight in a hallway.

The newspaper says an officer then handcuffed Dowty and took away his phone. Dowty was detained for a few minutes before he was released and his phone returned.

The Office of Court Administration says the episode is being investigated.