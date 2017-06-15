Saudi prince invests $63M in ride sharing service Careem
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — An investment firm chaired by billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has invested $62 million in a Dubai-based ride hailing service called Careem, which rivals Uber in the Middle East.
The Kingdom Holding Company has a broad range of global investments, including in other technology firms such as Lyft, Uber's competitor in the U.S.
Last year, the Saudi government's sovereign wealth fund invested $3.5 billion in Uber.