The Latest: California lawmakers pass pay raise for doctors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on the California Legislature's budget debate (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

California doctors and dentists will get a raise for treating low-income patients under legislation headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.

The Legislature voted Thursday to spend $546 million on higher payments for health care providers using revenue from a $2-per-pack tobacco tax increase approved by voters last year. It's one of many budget bills up for debate.

Brown proposed using the tobacco tax money to pay for normal growth in the Medi-Cal program, the publicly funded health plan for the poor. But doctors and dentists say voters were promised the money would boost payments for providers so more of them would accept Medi-Cal patients.

The compromise reached by Brown and lawmakers uses about half of the $1.2 billion in new Medi-Cal funds for higher provider payments.

The measure also includes $50 million for family planning services including Planned Parenthood.

__

12 a.m.

California lawmakers are scheduled to vote Thursday on a budget that increases spending on education and social services while imposing new financial restrictions on the University of California.

The $125 billion general fund spending plan, which was negotiated by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders, is expected to easily clear the Democratically controlled Legislature.

Lawmakers will also vote on a series of budget "trailer bills" that make changes in immigration, marijuana and other policy areas.