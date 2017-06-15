News / World

The Latest: Castile jury ends 4th day without verdict

FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, a memorial including a photo of Philando Castile adorns the gate to the governor's residence in St. Paul, Minn., protesting the July 6, 2016 shooting death of Castile by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. Closing arguments began Monday, June 12, 2017 in in a Yanez' manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting of Castile.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop (all times local):

4:30p.m.

A Minnesota jury has ended its fourth day of deliberations without a verdict in the manslaughter trial of a police officer who killed a black motorist.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July 6 in a St. Paul suburb. The Latino officer fired seconds after Castile informed Yanez he was carrying a gun.

Yanez testified Castile was pulling the gun out against his instructions and he feared for his life. Prosecutors say he overreacted and that Castile wasn't a threat.

Thursday's deliberations passed quietly, with no sudden hearings or requests to review evidence. On Wednesday, the apparently deadlocked jury was summoned to court by the judge and told to keep deliberating.

___

12:02 a.m.

A Minnesota jury is returning for its fourth day of deliberations in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez, a 29-year-old Latino, shot Philando Castile five times just seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a handgun. Castile had a permit and prosecutors say Yanez overreacted to a non-threat.

Yanez testified that Castile was pulling out the gun despite his orders and he feared for his life.

The jury appears to be struggling. Judge William Leary admonished them in a brief hearing Wednesday to keep working.

The 12-member panel includes two black members and no Latinos.

