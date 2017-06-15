News / World

The Latest: Doctors plan update on freed American student

Medical personnel and visitors gather at the nose of a transport plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, before he is transferred to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WYOMING, Ohio — The Latest on an American college student freed this week by North Korea (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

Doctors treating an American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma plan to discuss his medical condition.

Twenty-two-year-old Otto Warmbier (WORM'-bir) was taken immediately to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after his arrival Tuesday night in Ohio. A UC Health spokeswoman says doctors will have a news conference on campus Thursday afternoon.

His parents plan a Thursday morning news conference. His father Fred Warmbier told told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that his son, Otto, was "terrorized and brutalized" during his 17-month detention and has been in a coma for more than a year.

He said Otto "is not in great shape right now" and that his family is "adjusting to a different reality."

___

12:13 a.m.

The father of an American college student who was imprisoned in North Korea and was returned to his home state of Ohio in a coma says the family is "adjusting to a different reality."

The father says that he and his wife, Cindy, only learned of their son's condition last week.

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday. He was then taken by ambulance to a hospital.

