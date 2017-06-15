The Latest: Jury sees officer's video of fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Latest on the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in the death of a black man last year (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Video from the camera of a former Milwaukee police officer on trial for a shooting death of a black man that sparked riots shows the officer asking if he's "still there" as the man lay dying on the ground.

The footage from Dominique Heaggan-Brown's body camera shown to a jury Thursday is the first time the public has seen and heard Heaggan-Brown's reaction to the shooting immediately after it happened Aug. 13.

Heaggan-Brown is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith.

Within 12 seconds of exiting his car, Heaggan-Brown shoots Smith twice after a foot chase. Prosecutors say Smith had thrown away his gun when Heaggan-Brown fired the fatal shot but the officer has maintained he believed Smith was still armed.

10:40 a.m.

Prosecutors are expected to show body camera footage from the Milwaukee police officer who fatally shot a black man following a traffic stop last August, setting off two nights of rioting.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith. Heaggan-Brown is also black and he grew up in the same neighbourhood where the shooting occurred.

The trial resumes Thursday. Jurors on Wednesday saw footage from another officer's body camera. It showed a foot chase that eventually turned fatal, a scene so dramatic that some of Smith's relatives left the courtroom in tears.