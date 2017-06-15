The Latest: London fire donations overwhelming centres

LONDON — The Latest on the London high-rise fire (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

Community centres in London have been overwhelmed by the number of donations flooding in for those left homeless by a high-rise apartment building fire.

So much food, clothing, shoes and other items have been coming in that the centres , churches and mosques have had to start turning away new donations. At least 12 people have been killed in the inferno at the 24-story building, with the death toll expected to rise. Dozens of others have been hospitalized.

Missing people posters have been put up throughout the north London neighbourhood of North Kensington. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has offered free food for survivors at one of his nearby eateries.

7:40 a.m.

London fire investigators are painstakingly searching for more victims of an inferno that engulfed a high-rise apartment building and killed at least 12 residents.

Authorities say the death toll is expected to rise as emergency workers sift through more of the wreckage on Thursday.

The fire early Wednesday in the 24-story building in west London's North Kensington district also injured dozens, 18 of them critically, and left an unknown number missing. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.