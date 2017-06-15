The Latest: Police revise ages of hikers hurt in bear attack

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on a bear attacking three young hikers in Alaska (all times local):

___

4:20 p.m.

Anchorage police are now correcting the ages of the three people involved in the Eagle River bear attack on Wednesday.

Police in a release on Thursday say two of the hikers who sustained minor injuries in an Eagle River bear attack are young adults and one is a juvenile.

Police initially reported all the hikers in the Wednesday mauling were juveniles. A third adult with the group was not injured.

Authorities say the bear might have been defending two cubs when the animals encountered the four hikers in the woods around the Eagle River campground.

Anchorage authorities say responding officers fired shots at the bear when it charged them. Fish and Game officials say blood drops were found, indicating the bear was struck, but they called off their search on Wednesday.

Chugach State Park chief ranger Kurt Hensel says rangers were searching the campground Thursday to determine if the female bear was wounded and still lingering in the area. Hensel says initial reports estimated the hikers as being in their late teens and early 20s.

___

12:25 p.m.

Alaska park rangers are searching the area where a brown bear attacked three young people hiking in a heavily wooded area just north of Alaska's biggest city.

Chugach State Park chief ranger Kurt Hensel says rangers are sweeping the Eagle River campground Thursday to determine if the female bear was wounded and still lingering in the area. Authorities say the bear might have been defending two cubs when the animals encountered four hikers.

Hensel says three of the hikers sustained minor scratches on their arms and legs. The fourth was unharmed.