The Latest: Trump attends Gorsuch Supreme Court ceremony

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Justice Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court investiture ceremony (all times local):

2:30 p.m. EDT

President Donald Trump has visited the Supreme Court for the ceremonial swearing-in of new Justice Neil Gorsuch.

The president and first lady Melania Trump also met privately with the justices before the 10-minute courtroom ceremony.

His first Supreme Court trip came as the high court is considering what to do with Trump's travel ban.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the same oath that Gorsuch first took when he was officially sworn in on April 10. On that day, Gorsuch took oaths in a private ceremony at the court and a public event in the White House Rose Garden with the president.

Gorsuch was nominated by Trump to fill the seat left vacant by the sudden death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

___

3:45 a.m. EDT

President Donald Trump is making his first Supreme Court visit at a moment of high legal drama.

The justices are weighing what to do with the president's ban on travellers from six mostly Muslim countries.

But the reason for his high court trip Thursday is purely ceremonial, to mark Justice Neil Gorsuch's ascension to the bench.

Trump has no role in the courtroom ceremony, but presidents often make the trip to the court from the White House to honour their nominees.