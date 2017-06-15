The Latest: UPS investigating circumstances behind shooting

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a deadly shooting at a UPS warehouse in San Francisco (all times local):

10 a.m.

UPS CEO David Abney says the company is investigating the circumstances that led up to a shooting at a San Francisco warehouse.

Abney in a statement on Thursday also expressed his condolences to the families of the four dead UPS employees.

Officials say 38-year-old Jimmy Lam shot and killed three fellow UPS drivers Wednesday before fatally shooting himself in the head in front of officers.

Police have not determined a motive, but a union official has said Lam filed a grievance over what he considered excessive overtime.

Workers returned to the facility Thursday.

___

7:30 a.m.

UPS trucks are rolling again at a warehouse in San Francisco where an employee shot and killed three colleagues and wounded two others.

Workers returned to the facility Thursday, a day after the shooting led police to evacuate the warehouse.

Police say the three UPS drivers were killed by 38-year-old Jimmy Lam, who fatally shot himself in the head in front of officers.