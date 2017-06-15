Trump's plan to gut EPA gets cool reception on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers concerned about pollution and global warming have given a cool reception to President Donald Trump's proposal to gut federal funding for environmental programs.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appeared Thursday before a House Appropriations subcommittee. Trump's budget seeks to slash EPA funding by nearly one-third while eliminating more than 3,800 jobs.

Pruitt pitched the budget as part of his plan to take EPA "back to basics." The EPA chief said that means focusing on EPA's core mission to provide Americans with cleaner air and water.