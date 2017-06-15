Turkey convicts UN judge of 'armed terror group' membership

ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says a United Nations judge has been convicted of membership in an extremist group.

A court in Ankara sentenced Aydin Sefa Akay, a Turkish national, to seven and a half years in prison for "membership in an armed terror group" Wednesday, according to Anadolu news agency. Akay, a retired ambassador and a sitting judge at the UN Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals, was accused of links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey claims Gulen was behind the bloody failed coup last summer. He denies the allegations.