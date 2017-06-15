UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons may be adopted soon
A
A
Share via Email
The president of the U.N. conference drafting what could be the first-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons is expressing confidence that with "the necessary political will" more than 130 countries supporting the initiative can reach agreement by the July 7 target.
Elayne Whyte Gomez, Costa Rica's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told Thursday's opening of a second round of negotiations that delegates were representing their countries "but united together in historic commitment that we recognize that we have."
While over 130 countries back the adoption of a legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons, leading to their total elimination, not one of the nine countries believed to possess nuclear weapons is supporting a treaty.
Those countries are the U.S., Russia, Britain, China, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto's giant dog fountain a big hit for people and puppies alike
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
How a private investigator working for the defence made the Crown’s case against William Sandeson
-
Appeal court tosses murder conviction of N.S. man who burned body of girlfriend