UN urges Yemen cease-fire and open ports to confront cholera

The U.N. Security Council is urging the warring parties in Yemen to immediately agree on a cease-fire and keep all ports open for humanitarian aid to confront the threat of famine and the rapid spread of cholera.

A presidential statement read at a formal council meeting Thursday urged Houthi Shiite rebels and the internationally recognized government to engage in peace talks "in a flexible and constructive manner without preconditions, and in good faith" to end their nearly three-year civil war.

The British-drafted statement, approved by all 15 council members, stressed the importance of keeping all ports, especially Hodeida, as "a critical lifeline" for humanitarian supplies.