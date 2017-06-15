US, Central American officials meet as Trump signals shift
MIAMI — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with leaders of Central America and senior officials from Mexico as President Donald Trump signals a policy shift toward the region.
Tillerson is taking part in discussions in Miami aimed at improving the economies of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.
The conference will shift to a focus on security Friday.
The conference comes as the Trump administration has dismayed experts on the region with a proposed 30