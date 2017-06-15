News / World

US, Central American officials meet as Trump signals shift

MIAMI — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with leaders of Central America and senior officials from Mexico as President Donald Trump signals a policy shift toward the region.

Tillerson is taking part in discussions in Miami aimed at improving the economies of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Vice-President Mike Pence was expected to address the conference later Thursday at Florida International University.

The conference will shift to a focus on security Friday.

The conference comes as the Trump administration has dismayed experts on the region with a proposed 30 per cent cut in foreign assistance to the three countries. His administration is also taking a harder line on illegal immigration and weighing whether to end temporary protected status for around 200,000 Central Americans in the U.S.

