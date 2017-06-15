US seeks to recover more assets stolen from Malaysian fund

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to recover $540 million in assets it says were stolen from Malaysia's troubled wealth fund.

The move is the latest effort to seize luxury property, art and other ill-gotten assets linked to fraud at the government-controlled fund.

It is the latest development in a complex money laundering scheme the Justice Department says was intended to enrich top-level officials of the fund. Last summer, prosecutors moved to recover more than $1 billion that federal officials say was stolen from the fund that promotes development projects in the Asian nation.

Thursday's suit seeks a yacht, rights to the movie "Dumb and Dumber To," artwork by Picasso and millions of dollars of jewelry.