Vice president to travel to Central and South America

The White House says Pence will travel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17. He will visit Cartagena and Bogota in Colombia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile; and Panama City, Panama.

Pence is expected to meet with government and business leaders. In a statement he said: "The people of the United States have a special place in our hearts for the nations and people of Central America, especially in the Northern Triangle of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador."