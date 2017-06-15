Warmbier release followed rare trip by US official to NKorea
WASHINGTON — The State Department says the U.S. diplomat who
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the U.S. was pleased that special envoy Joseph Yun was also able to reach the other detained Americans. She won't say what Yun gleaned about their medical condition.
She says Yun's visit to Warmbier along with two doctors occurred in a North Korean hospital. She says Yun
Doctors say the University of Virginia student is in a coma with severe injury to all regions of his brain.
