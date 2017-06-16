3 dead, hundreds displaced in El Salvador flooding
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Flooding from intense rains has left three dead, displaced hundreds, damaged bridges and inundated more than 150 homes in El Salvador.
Civil Protection Director Jorge Melendez says that emergency operations
Melendez said Friday that more than 4 inches (10
Among the dead is a 19-year-old student who was asleep when one of the walls of her home collapsed in the rural Olocuitla township about 15 miles (25
Rains are expected to continue through the weekend.
