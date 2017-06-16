4 people face charges in death of boy at Arkansas day care
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Arkansas police say four people will be charged with manslaughter in the death of a 5-year-old developmentally disabled boy left in a sweltering van all day.
West Memphis Police Capt. Joe Baker told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2sAx6NB ) Friday that police have obtained warrants for manslaughter charges against them. He declined to provide their names.
Ascent Children's Health Services workers collected Christopher Gardner on Monday morning but didn't take him inside the West Memphis day care
Christopher was found dead in the van more than eight hours later.
The day care has since fired four employees. Ascent CEO Dan Sullivan said Christopher wouldn't have died if they had followed company policies.
West Memphis is across the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tennessee.
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com
