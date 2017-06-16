AP FACT CHECK: Trump keeps much of Obama's Cuba policy

HAVANA — President Donald Trump has declared that he's "cancelling the previous administration's" Cuba policy, which he calls "one-sided" in favour of Havana. An AP Fact Check finds Trump actually is preserving most of the important elements of Barack Obama's opening with the island.

Trump's policy keeps a U.S. Embassy open and allows U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue service to Cuba.

Cuban-Americans can still send money to relatives and can still travel to the island without restriction. U.S. farmers can continue selling their crops to the Cuban government.

The policy also allows Americans to continue patronizing state-run hotels and other businesses that are not directly linked with Cuba's military and state-security services.