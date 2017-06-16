AP FACT CHECK: Trump keeps much of Obama's Cuba policy
HAVANA — President Donald Trump has declared that he's "cancelling the previous administration's" Cuba policy, which he calls "one-sided" in
Trump's policy keeps a U.S. Embassy open and allows U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue service to Cuba.
Cuban-Americans can still send money to relatives and can still travel to the island without restriction. U.S. farmers can continue selling their crops to the Cuban government.
The policy also allows Americans to continue patronizing state-run hotels and other businesses that are not directly linked with Cuba's military and state-security services.
