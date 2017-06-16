California woman gets probation for leaving bacon at mosque
A
A
Share via Email
DAVIS, Calif. — A California woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for breaking windows and leaving bacon at a mosque near Sacramento.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2rF3Lwz ) that 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo of Davis was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in April. She had been jailed since her arrest in mid-February.
She admitted vandalizing the Davis Islamic Center in January, destroying six windows and two bicycles.
She had faced up to six years in prison after also admitting to a hate-crime allegation.
Officials say she put bacon strips on door handles. Muslims are prohibited from eating pork products.
She also will undergo
She formerly worked for Google and as a legal intern for the Sacramento County prosecutors.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How a private investigator working for the defence made the Crown’s case against William Sandeson
-
Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend