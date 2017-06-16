Colleagues, police at loss to find motive for UPS shooting

SAN FRANCISCO — Jimmy Lam had his troubles: a drunk driving conviction, a grievance against his company, a struggle with personal issues and depression a few years ago.

But colleagues and investigators say none of it helps explain why the UPS driver showed up at his San Francisco workplace Wednesday and gunned down three colleagues, wounding two others.

DMV records show he was convicted twice of driving on a suspended license in 2013 and 2014. His license was also suspended in 2014 for negligently operating a vehicle.

The 38-year-old Lam also had a run-in with the law in 2010, when he was convicted in San Francisco of driving under the influence and sentenced to three years' probation.