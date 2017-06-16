Court cuts Navalny's imprisonment by 5 days
MOSCOW — A Moscow court has reduced jail time for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by five days.
Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Monday for staging an unsanctioned rally after he was detained outside his home before he could even make way to the protest in Moscow.
The Moscow City Court on Friday reduced the sentence for Navalny from 30 to 25 days in a hearing that was perceived as a formality.
Tens of thousands took to the streets in more than 100 cities and towns across Russia on Monday in some of the most widespread protests in years, after Navalny called for rallies against government corruption. Nearly 2,000 people were detained at the protest rallies, mostly in Moscow and St. Petersburg.
