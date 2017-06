Egypt police disburses small protests against islands deal

CAIRO — Egyptian security forces have quickly disbursed small protests against a disputed deal which gives control of two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

Anti-riot police were deployed on Friday after calls spread on social media to rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square against President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's agreement. It came two days after Egypt's parliament — packed by el-Sissi supporters— voted to ratify the deal.

The vote fueled anger which has been largely suppressed under a heavy security campaign since last year.