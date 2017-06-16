Ex-Naval attache sentenced to 41 months in bribery case

SAN DIEGO — A former U.S. Naval attache to the U.S. embassy in the Philippines has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for securing illegal diplomatic clearances for a Malaysian defence contractor in exchange for luxury trips and the services of prostitutes.

Retired Navy Capt. Michael Brooks was sentenced Friday in federal court in San Diego after pleading guilty to bribery charges last year in the Navy's worst corruption scandal.

U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino ordered also ordered Brooks, 59, of Fairfax Station, Virginia, to pay a $40,000 fine and $31,000 in restitution to the U.S. Navy.