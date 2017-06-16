Ex-police officer expected to testify in Ohio murder retrial
CINCINNATI — A former University of Cincinnati police officer on trial a second time on a murder charge is expected to take the witness stand to tell his story of the 2015 shooting of an unarmed black motorist.
Ray Tensing, who is white, testified at his first trial. Jurors deadlocked last November on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges that he is facing again.
Tensing has said he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away and shot "to stop the threat." He could testify Friday.
