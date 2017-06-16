Ex-Sen. Scott Brown records video greeting for New Zealand

Former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown is introducing himself to residents of New Zealand with a video of his family at their New Hampshire home.

President Donald Trump tapped Brown, an early campaign supporter, to serve as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand.

The video was recorded before Brown was confirmed by the U.S. Senate last week, as there is snow on the ground outside the home in Rye.

It was released this week as Brown prepared for a move to Wellington.

The video features interviews with family members, including daughter Ayla, a country music performer.