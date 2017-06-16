FBI: It's unlikely fugitive lawyer escaped without help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI says it's unlikely a Kentucky lawyer who disappeared before his sentencing in a massive Social Security fraud case could have escaped and remained at large without help.
Amy Hess is a special agent in charge of the FBI in Kentucky. She said Friday that investigators are "pursuing all angles" in determining whether disability lawyer Eric Conn was aided in his escape.
Hess says authorities believe he's still in the U.S.
On Thursday, state and federal authorities searched the home of Conn's mother, his law office and a vehicle, and collected numerous items.
Hess says authorities might pursue charges against "additional co-conspirators," which could include relatives or associates of Conn, in connection with his disappearance.
Conn escaped early this month, just weeks before his sentencing.
