Former Ecuadorean president dubbed 'Crazy One' returns home

QUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — Former Ecuadorean President Abdala Bucaram has returned to the South American nation he fled two decades ago after lawmakers declared him mentally unfit to rule.

Bucaram arrived in the Ecuadorean city of Guayaquil early Friday after legal claims alleging he embezzled public funds expired.

Bucaram was nicknamed the "Crazy One" because of his fondness for dancing and throwing parties.

Legislators booted him from the presidency in February 1997 after just six months in office. He was later accused of stealing about $3 million in public funds being leaving power.