Justice Dept. probing Booz Allen Hamilton subsidiary
WASHINGTON —
The disclosure in a regulatory filing sent shares of parent company Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. tumbling $7.33, or 18.6
The company, based in McLean, Virginia, is one of the biggest U.S.
Booz Allen received unwanted publicity in 2013 after revelations that its employee Edward Snowden took and shared documents about secret U.S. surveillance programs.
