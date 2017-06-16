Justice Dept. probing Booz Allen Hamilton subsidiary

WASHINGTON — Defence and spy-agency contractor Booz Allen Hamilton says that a subsidiary's accounting and the way it charges the government is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department.

The disclosure in a regulatory filing sent shares of parent company Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. tumbling $7.33, or 18.6 per cent , to $32 in Friday trading. Booz Allen also said its own auditing hasn't found any major erroneous costs or problems, and that it's co-operating with the Justice Department's civil and criminal investigations.

The company, based in McLean, Virginia, is one of the biggest U.S. defence and intelligence-agency contractors.