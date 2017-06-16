Kenya official: Roadside bomb blows up passenger vehicle

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan official says a vehicle with 24 passengers has been blown up by an improvised explosive device in the country's north in a suspected extremist attack.

Mandera County commissioner Fredrick Shisia said Friday they are waiting for word on casualties. Shisia says the vehicle is a privately owned transport service along the Elwak-Mandera route.

Similar explosions in Kenya in the past month have killed at least 34 people, including 20 police officers.

Suspicion has fallen on al-Shabab extremists from neighbouring Somalia.