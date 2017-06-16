News / World

Lawyer for ex-treasure hunter asks judge to end jail time

FILE ‚Äì In this November file 1989 photo, Tommy Thompson holds a $50 pioneer gold piece retrieved earlier in 1989 from the wreck of the gold ship Central America. Former deep sea treasure hunter Thompson's attorney Todd Long asked in a Wednesday, June 14, 2017, court filing for U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley to end Thompson's imprisonment on contempt-of-court charges, saying federal law prohibits holding someone under such conditions for more than 18 months. Thompson has been jailed on contempt-of-court charges since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins. (Lon Horwedel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney for an ex-treasure hunter jailed on contempt-of-court charges is asking a federal judge in Ohio to end his client's imprisonment.

Judge Algenon Marbley has held defendant Tommy Thompson in contempt of court since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Attorney Todd Long said in a Wednesday court filing that federal law prohibits holding someone under such conditions for longer than 18 months.

The coins, valued at up to $4 million, were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.

Thompson previously said, without providing details, that the coins were turned over to a trust in Belize. The government doubts Thompson's explanation.

