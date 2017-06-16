Markets Right Now: Grocer stocks plunge on Whole Foods deal
A
A
Share via Email
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Major U.S. indexes are slightly lower in early trading on Wall Street, but grocery stores and other retailers are plunging after Amazon said it would buy Whole Foods Market.
Kroger dropped 14
Whole Foods' stock was halted. Amazon's rose 3
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 16 points, or 0.1
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
How a private investigator working for the defence made the Crown’s case against William Sandeson