Markets Right Now: Grocer stocks plunge on Whole Foods deal

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Major U.S. indexes are slightly lower in early trading on Wall Street, but grocery stores and other retailers are plunging after Amazon said it would buy Whole Foods Market.

Kroger dropped 14 per cent early Friday, while Target sank 12 per cent and United Natural Foods sank 20 per cent .

Whole Foods' stock was halted. Amazon's rose 3 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,429.