Palestinian attackers killed after stabbing Israeli officer
JERUSALEM — Israeli police say three Palestinians attacked officers on duty at two separate locations near Jerusalem's Old City, critically wounding one before they were shot and killed.
Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said a female officer in her 20s was critically wounded in the attack Friday evening.
Since September 2015, Palestinian assailants have killed 42 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British student, mainly in stabbing, shooting and vehicular attacks. In that time, some 250 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire. Israel identified most of them as attackers.
Israel blames the violence on incitement by Palestinian political and religious leaders compounded on social media sites that glorify violence and encourage attacks.
Palestinians say it stems from anger over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for their state.
