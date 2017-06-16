News / World

Police arrest man with knife outside UK Parliament

London police say a man with a knife has been arrested near the House of Commons in London. There were no injuries.

Friday's incident comes just months after a man barrelled his car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge and then charged into a Parliament courtyard, stabbing a police officer to death. In this case, security of the perimeter did not appear to be breached.

