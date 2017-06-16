Police arrest man with knife outside UK Parliament
A
A
Share via Email
London police say a man with a knife has been arrested near the House of Commons in London. There were no injuries.
Friday's incident comes just months after a man
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Finding needles at Andy Livingstone Park a 'daily occurrence': Vancouver parents
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-