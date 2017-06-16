Police kill 2 militant suspects, arrest 3 in Pakistan
MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistan's counterterrorism department says officers acting on intelligence have raided two militant hideouts, triggering shootouts in which two suspects were killed and three others arrested.
The department said in a statement the two "terrorists" killed early Friday in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan in central Pakistan were planning attacks during the fasting month of Ramadan. It says three militants were also captured in a separate raid in the central city of Multan.
Separately, gunmen opened fire on police a patrol in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing three officers late Thursday before fleeing.
Peshawar is a city sitting along the edge of Pakistan's tribal regions that have long been home to local and foreign militants.
