Salvadoran man on Texas death row gets more court reviews

HOUSTON — A federal appeals court has overruled a district court judge and is asking the lower court to look again at the appeal of a man from El Salvador on Texas death row for the slayings of two Houston waitresses 15 years ago.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says a federal judge should review whether 39-year-old Walter Sorto should be granted money so a more complete IQ score for him can be obtained. His lawyers contend he's mentally impaired and ineligible for execution.