Serbia's first gay PM- designate honoured by nomination
VRNJACKA BANJA, Serbia — Serbia's Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic says it is an
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic nominated Brnabic as the conservative country's first openly gay prime minister, a move which infuriated nationalists.
Brnabic said Friday: "I'm proud and still too emotional from all of this."
Her government needs formal approval by Serbia's parliament next week for her to become the first female head of government in Serbia.
Brnabic's nomination is considered part of Vucic's tactics to please the West amid strong pressure from Moscow to maintain influence in the region and keep Serbia away from Western integration.
Pro-Russian opposition official Bosko Obradovic says U.S.-educated Brnabic is "a foreign agent" who was nominated to the position by the West.
