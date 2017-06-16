News / World

Singapore PM: Last will of Lee Kuan Yew 'troubling'

Singapore's prime minister is alleging the last will of his father and the nation's founder, Lee Kuan Yew, was made in "deeply troubling circumstances" and a family member had helped to draft it.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said late Thursday that Lee Suet Fern, the wife of his brother Lee Hsien Yang, had "re-inserted a demolition clause" in the last will before the elder Lee died in 2015. The clause directed that a family home be demolished instead of being turned into a museum or heritage site.

Lee alleged that his brother and sister-in-law arranged for the will to be altered in December 2013.

He said he shared his suspicions with a government committee and it is trying to establish what Lee's wishes were.

