Sweden: Extremism grows, chiefly radical Islamists.
A
A
Share via Email
COPENHAGEN — The Swedish security service SAPO says the number of people in Sweden with extremist views has grown to several thousands, mainly among people with sympathies for radical Islam.
Its head, Anders Thornberg, says "we have never seen anything like it" and propaganda from the Islamic State group was a key factor.
He says the figure was in the hundreds a few years ago, adding it was "a historic challenge with extremist environments growing."
Thornberg told Sweden's news agency TT Friday that SAPO gets about 6,000 pieces of intelligence every month, up from 2,000 five years ago. He didn't go into specifics.
Sweden's threat assessment remains three on a five-level scale. On April 7, the driver of stolen truck killed five pedestrians and injured 14 in central Stockholm.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Finding needles at Andy Livingstone Park a 'daily occurrence': Vancouver parents
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-