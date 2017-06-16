Teacher's photo showing LGBT pride next to Trump goes viral

Rhode Island's Teacher of the Year is drawing attention for his display of LGBT pride in a photo-op with President Donald Trump.

The photo from Nikos Giannopoulos' visit to the Oval Office in April shows the teacher wearing a rainbow pin on his suit jacket and he is casually waving a lacey black fan alongside Trump, who is smiling and seated at his desk, and a standing first lady.

Giannopoulos posted the photo to his Facebook page on Thursday, and it has been shared thousands of times on social media.

In a previous post, Giannopoulos said he wore the pin "to represent my gratitude for the LGBTQ community" and brought the fan "to celebrate the joy and freedom of gender nonconformity."