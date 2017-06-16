Texas bounty hunters killed in shootout offered $3K payment
GREENVILLE, Texas — Two bounty hunters killed in a point-blank shootout with a Minnesota fugitive at a Texas car dealership were offered $3,000 to apprehend the felon.
A police report obtained by The Dallas Morning News shows private investigators Fidel Garcia Jr. and Gabriel Bernal would have collected the payout if they had succeeded in taking 49-year-old Ramon Michael Hutchinson into custody.
Instead, the three men exchanged about 20 shots May 30 inside a glass office at the Nissan showroom, leaving the two private investigators and their target dead.
A Minnesota bail-bond company had hired Garcia and Bernal to find Hutchinson, of St. Paul. They traced him to the dealership in Greenville, about 50 miles (80
