Texas woman, 82, won't be charged in Kansas airport clash
WICHITA, Kan. — An 82-year-old Texas woman who got into a scuffle with a Wichita airport security agent will not face charges.
Wichita City Attorney Jennifer Magana said the case against Lila Bryan was dismissed Friday at the request of the security agent.
Bryan, of Mesquite, Texas, was cited by police May 31 for
She was arrested, photographed and fingerprinted before being freed.
Bryan told The Associated Press after her arrest that she was exhausted and had forgotten to take her medication before the confrontation.
