The Latest: Alaska governor calls budget special session

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska's special legislative session (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has called legislators into a second special session, after they failed to reach agreement on a budget and plan to address the state's deficit.

Walker issued his proclamation Friday, shortly after the first special session ended. His agenda includes one item - the budget.

The new special session is scheduled to start Friday afternoon.

The new fiscal year starts July 1.

___

11:15 a.m.

The Alaska Legislature has adjourned from a special session without reaching agreement on a budget, setting the stage for another special session as the threat of a government shutdown looms.

Late Thursday, over the objection of minority Republicans, the House majority coalition voted to cram a budget to fund state operations into Alaska's capital budget.

The House then adjourned from the special session, forcing the Senate to either take-or-leave the proposal.

Senate President Pete Kelly said the Senate would not support the plan. Gov. Bill Walker said the House "did not get the job done for Alaska."

The Senate adjourned without debating the measure Friday morning.